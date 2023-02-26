Alao-Akala’s Son Wins Ogbomoso Federal Constituency Election, Beats PDP Candidate

Mr Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, son of the late former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has won the Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire Federal Constituency election at Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Announcing the results at the Ogbomoso Town Hall, the venue of the exercise, the Presiding Officer, Prof. Hakeem Olanrewaju Salami, declared that Akala polled 33,268 votes to beat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) contender, Olufemi Onireti, who polled 27,126 votes.

The Returning Officer said: “I declare Olamijuwonlo Akala winner of Ogbomoso/North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency, having polled the total number of 33,268 votes, while the PDP candidate polled 27,126 votes”.

In his reaction, shortly after he was declared winner, Akala said, “I’m so excited. I will not disappoint the people of Ogbomoso and my constituents who vote for me. I am so grateful to them all”.

