2023 Elections Politics

Alao-Akala’s Son Wins Ogbomoso Federal Constituency Election, Beats PDP Candidate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Mr Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, son of the late former Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has won the Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire Federal Constituency election at Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Announcing the results at the Ogbomoso Town Hall, the venue of the exercise, the Presiding Officer, Prof. Hakeem Olanrewaju Salami, declared that Akala polled 33,268 votes to beat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) contender, Olufemi Onireti, who polled 27,126 votes.

The Returning Officer said: “I declare Olamijuwonlo Akala winner of Ogbomoso/North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency, having polled the total number of 33,268 votes, while the PDP candidate polled 27,126 votes”.

In his reaction, shortly after he was declared winner, Akala said, “I’m so excited. I will not disappoint the people of Ogbomoso and my constituents who vote for me. I am so grateful to them all”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra 2021 and motley of aspirants

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

In November this year Anambra State will be electing the next governor when Governor Willie Obiano’s two-term tenure would have elapsed. OKEY MADUFORO in this analysis looks at the motley of aspirants across the major political parties and the religious and zonal colorations in the contest as well as their chances   By the last […]
Politics

PIB: Ninth Assembly set to break record

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Ninth National Assembly is poised to break record by doing everything within its mandate to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after more than a decade it was introduced to the apex legislature for passage The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has gone through what might be better described as protracted […]
Politics

Support group assures Obi’ll get over 25% votes across federation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent The Conference of Peter Obi Grassroots Ambassadors, Saturday, boasted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’s election, will win simple majority votes, and also secure the 25 per cent constitutional requirements across at least 24 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The group said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica