Alaro City attracts gas cylinder production plant

unGas Group is expanding its operations in Nigeria by locating its new composite cylinder manufacturing facility in Alaro City within the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

According to Chief Executive Officer of RunGas Group, Lanre Runsewe, the plant would be used for the integrated manufacturing of LPG cylinders, gas storage, bottling and distribution.

This initiative, he said, was hinged on the January’s launch of the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic foods factory in Africa, built by Ariel Foods FZE, in Alaro City, in which more than 20 businesses have signed up to establish their presence in the new satellite city.

Runsewe explained that the company identified Alaro City as the perfect place for its expansion plans due to the city’s award-winning masterplan and the speed with which infrastructure was being rolled out in the new city.

He said: “As RunGas makes progress on our goal of increasing the use of LPG in Nigeria and Africa, such partnerships with business-friendly locations like Alaro City are critical.

“We will use the five hectares acquired in Alaro City for the production and supply of quality certified, durable, standardized and technologically advanced gas cylinders.”

Chief Executive Officer of Alaro City, Odunayo Ojo, described rapid growth within the new city as a demonstration of the resilience of the Nigerian economy.

“We are pleased to welcome RunGas to our growing business community and provide the infrastructure it requires to expand LPG penetration in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and Lagos State Government.

