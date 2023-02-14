Alat offers customers platform to celebrate Valentine’s Day

To celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, ALAT by Wema, Nigeria’s leading digital bank, has disclosed that it is helping customers express their love in exciting ways with the launch of the “Express Love with ALAT” campaign. Acting Head of Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, Morolake Philip Ladipo, stated that the ALAT campaign included an online creative competition that commenced on February 7, with prizes including cash rewards and other incentives.

Ladipo said: “Our customers are very central to all we do, and we will continue to create value to enable their lifestyle.” According to him, the campaign will begin with an announcement asking customers to express their own love language through art, music, poetry, or acts of kindness.

He added that this could be in the form of cash transfers to gift someone an experience with ALAT Rewards; paying the bill of a loved one using ALAT or *945#; or sending someone some airtime or data using ALAT to catch up with them over the phone. He said: “There is no doubt that the campaign is going to be an exciting one, as customers get to express their affection to their loved ones in different ways. It’s open to both prospective and existing customers of the bank as they stand the chance to win fantastic prizes.”

