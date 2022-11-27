Alawiye-King: Concerted efforts required to reduce number of out-of-school children

In view of the recent reports that Nigeria accounts for about 20 million of the global figure of 244 million out-of-school and not-in-school children, Hon. Wahab Olawale Alawiye-King, the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), tells BIYI ADEGOROYE, about the enormity of the problem and efforts to eradicate the phenomenon

What is your view about the current global figure of out-of-school children?

The out-of-school phenomenon is not peculiar to Nigeria or Lagos State. Like you’ve rightly mentioned, it is a global phenomenon that requires a global approach to reduce or mitigate. So, collective efforts are needed to checkmate this phenomenon.

Before we come to Lagos State, Nigeria alone has about 20 million of the global figure of over 244 million. Isn’t that disturbing?

Let us put the number in perspective. Before now, the number had been hovering between 12 and 13 million or so. The latest data was as a result of the inclusion of secondary school. Before now, what they have been capturing was for primary and junior secondary schools. But they have now added children from secondary schools. That is why you have higher numbers.

Looking at Nigeria and indeed Lagos in particular, what modalities have you put in place to reduce it?

For us in Lagos, as we try to mitigate the phenomenon, other issues are also militating against us, and that is the fact that people are coming to Lagos on a daily basis, as we are trying to reduce that phenomenon, that issue is also affecting our already over stretched facilities. These are some of the areas we also need to work on.

Nigeria is a country, we cannot prevent other people from coming from other parts of the country to Lagos, and also we have a mandate to provide basic education free, compulsory, relevant, basic education, regardless of what, and that has been the major thing for us in Lagos.

Everybody wants to come to Lagos to pursue what is known as the Lagos dream; they believe and that is the way it is too, that when you get to Lagos, you will be able to achieve your dream of being somebody. In so doing they also come with their baggage which we must also take care of. That is the situation we have found ourselves in Lagos.

In one of your previous interviews you said part of the strategy was to build alliances…?

Like every other thing in the universe, education is an ecosystem. That means you have to work with other partners in the system to make it work. Not only that, in order to make the world a better place to be and to live, Sustainable Development Goal Number 17 also suggests that we need to form alliances, consensus, partnership and things like that to make it work.

Education is too important, too big a sector for one unit to work. You need to build that consensus and collaboration to make it work effectively. There are critical stakeholders that need to be part of what we do. That is exactly what we are doing in Lagos State.

We have designed a kind of deliberate and aggressive way of reducing this out-of-school phenomenon. That is why we have formed collaboration with the community. We realize that schools are part of the community and vice versa, and when we look forward to achieve our goals we must work with the community particular the stakeholders. That is why we have been working with the school-based management committees, the parents forum, mothers’ association CDAs all that are involved in a community, to make sure that this phenomenon is actually reduced in the society.

Education is one of the important tools you can use to reduce poverty and in order for you to have that national development we are clamouring for, there must be some kind of personal, private development, human development, and as such education is one of the important tools you can use to develop yourself. As you develop yourself that aggregates the summation of all those personal development form what is known as national development.

In order for you to actually measure how a country is faring you need to know their human capital development, how serious is the government when it comes to issues of education? How accessible? What is the quality of your education? These are some of the things you need. How equitable is your system? That is why we have designed “Project Zero” to address some of these challenges.

“Project Zero” is a private-led project initiative that is designed to deliberately go into the field and identify those out-of-school and not-in-school children so that they can come back to school. Another important point we need to also know is that we are only looking at the impact, nobody is looking at the causative agents of that phenomenon. What are the causes? What do you also need to do to mitigate the challenges causing this problem we are facing? We must also look at those areas.

Another important point is that as we are trying to galvanize and mobilize out-of-school and not-in-school children to come back to school, we must also do that in line with available facilities. Yes, you can mobilise people to come to school, but when you bring, let us say 10,000 pupils into school and you don’t have the facilities, how do you manage that? As you are trying to mobilize these children to come to school, you must also be ready to provide the necessary facilities. This is because as for us in Lagos we want to provide education with teachers who are professionals in an environment that is safe, conducive, and healthy for learning and teaching. So you cannot just mobilize them to come to school without any facilities.

How is the state government looking for capacity building for parents of such out-of-school children?

That is why I say we should also look at causing agents. What we have realized is that one of the major causes of this issue is the issue of economic factors. Some pupils don’t come to school because they don’t have the necessary materials – school bags, school sandals, socks, writing materials and things like that. So for us in Lagos what we have done as part of collaboration and partnership is to work with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, so that we can empower some of these parents. We have identified some of the parents who are desirous of bringing their children or ward to school, but don’t have the necessary wherewithal. What we have done is to empower them, give them the necessary skills to make them fend for themselves, at least to make them find something to do in the society to make them take their wards to school.

All the agents in the community like the good mothers association and others, are you giving them stipends in order to make them support your cause?

Well, it is a voluntary thing, but at the same time what we have done is not a stipend per say. We would say we give a sign of encouragement, as a pat in the back makes you do more. Go out there and identify this pupil, bring them, let us have them under our umbrella. Do the needful and enroll them in school.

We are not only particular about enrollment now. We are also concerned about retention, completion and transition to higher schools, and in order to so that you need some people to work with you, that is why we have engaged the services of these stakeholders and also to motivate and incentify and encourage them, to assist us in doing this. And we have been able to enroll about 7, 000 children in the first phase and empowered about 270 parents in the first and second phases.

How do you see the impact of insecurity on school enrolment? We heard about Brini Yauri children who were kidnapped last year, and about seven of them are said to be pregnant now. How do you see this?

Insecurity has also been a major problem trying to prevent children from coming to school. That is why the Federal Government came up with this Safe School Initiative and we have a similar version in Lagos.

I want to limit myself to Lagos because that is where I am currently operating. Like I said, we want to make our environment very conducive for learning and teaching, healthy, safe and secure. That is why we are working with security agencies in Lagos, to ensure we have a much secured environment. That is why we also work with the community, the traditional leaders, and community leaders to make sure that they work with us.

Schools are part of the community. You can’t separate schools from the community, the affinity all those special peculiarities of each community are known by those who reside in those communities. That is why we must work with them to ensure that people who live in my community and as part of the Safe School Initiative. That is what we all are doing in Lagos State, to ensure that schools continue to be safe.

Part of what we are doing in Lagos is to introduce another initiative we call Eko Excel. Eko Excel is part of what we are doing in Lagos to also motivate pupils to come to school. Aside from that, the Home Grown Feeding Programme of the Federal Government is another initiative that is designed to encourage them to come to school.

If you combine everything and the determination, the leadership, the passion of the state government, you will see that we are very focused and determined to ensure that this phenomenon of out-of-school and not-in-school children are completely out of our system, and that is why we tagged it Project Zero.

That National Economic Summit last week spoke so well about Eko Excel. How do you see that?

Eko Excel is one of the initiatives of the state government. We realized that as part of the THEME Agenda of Mr. Governor, the third pillar is education and technology. We need to involve technology in the way we teach and learn in our classrooms to improve the outcome of teaching and learning. Eko Excel was designed not only to improve on the technological aspect in learning and teaching it is also designed to motivate the pupils. There are so many approaches we use in class to motivate them to continue to learn. It is not about punishment, it is about telling them what is to be done in the classroom. You are celebrated in the presence of your peers when you are doing good and when you are doing otherwise you are also reprimanded in front of everybody to let you know that this is the way to go.

There are three domains for teaching and learning. You look at the cognitive aspect that has to do with intellectual aspect of learning, the affective domain which has to do with interpersonal relationship, the social skill, street smartness, ability to identify problems and you have the psycho motor which has to do with a aids- head, heart and hands to learn

