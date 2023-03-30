Sports

Alcaraz, Kvitova Miami Open matches postponed after rain

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami Open quarterfinal clash with American Taylor Fritz and Petra Kvitova’s last eight meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova were both postponed on Wednesday due to rain.

Organisers waited four hours for rain to stop at Hard Rock Stadium before deciding to abandon play for the evening.

The matches are now likely to be slotted into Thursday’s programme at the joint ATP/WTA event.

Earlier Italian Jannik Sinner had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in their quarterfinal.

In the women’s event, world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka suffered a straight sets loss to resurgent Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

*Courtesy: AFP

