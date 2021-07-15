Alcohol damages DNA, increases cancer risk

Researchers in the United States have found that consuming as little as two alcoholic drinks a day was linked to more than 103,000 new cancer cases in 2020. The results of their finding are published in ‘The Lancet Oncology’. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, drinking increases the risk of cancer because of toxins created as the body metabolises alcohol.

These harmful chemical byproducts can damage DNA and cell proteins, reported the ‘YahooHealth’. The study showed that the process of breaking down alcohol can also prevent the digestive system from focusing instead on absorbing important nutrients, which can lead to other health issues over time.

The study team, led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), found that a total of 741,300 new cancer cases globally last year were alcohol-related. While heavy drinking – six or more alcoholic drinks a day – continues to be the biggest contributor, these findings are cause for concern about drinking habits worldwide, the researchers said.

