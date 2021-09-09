Alcohol-free wine also good for the heart

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have affirmed that alcohol-free wines give consumers all the health benefits derivable from the alcoholic version. After analysing data from nearly 450,000 people aged 40 to 69 to look at the impact of moderate alcohol consumption on their health, the researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, found that alcohol-free wine is just as good for the heart as the real thing because; ‘health benefits come from the grapes.’ These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Clinical Nutrition’.

While they found a 40 per cent reduced risk of coronary heart disease among people who drank up to 11 glasses of wine a week compared to nondrinkers and binge drinkers, the same reduced risk was found among those who regularly drank non-alcoholic versions, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

The findings suggest the benefits are due to the grapes in the wine and therefore debunks the myth that it’s the alcohol itself that has positive effects, the researchers said. Grapes are high in antioxidants called polyphenols, which can improve the function of the inner lining of the heart and increase levels of protective cholesterol.

Like this: Like Loading...