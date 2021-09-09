News Top Stories

Alcohol-free wine also good for the heart

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have affirmed that alcohol-free wines give consumers all the health benefits derivable from the alcoholic version. After analysing data from nearly 450,000 people aged 40 to 69 to look at the impact of moderate alcohol consumption on their health, the researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, found that alcohol-free wine is just as good for the heart as the real thing because; ‘health benefits come from the grapes.’ These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Clinical Nutrition’.
While they found a 40 per cent reduced risk of coronary heart disease among people who drank up to 11 glasses of wine a week compared to nondrinkers and binge drinkers, the same reduced risk was found among those who regularly drank non-alcoholic versions, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

The findings suggest the benefits are due to the grapes in the wine and therefore debunks the myth that it’s the alcohol itself that has positive effects, the researchers said. Grapes are high in antioxidants called polyphenols, which can improve the function of the inner lining of the heart and increase levels of protective cholesterol.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]
News

Stand tall, don’t be distracted, university don urges troops

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian military has been urged to remain focused and not get distracted in its prosecution of the war against terrorism, banditry and other criminal vices in the country.  This call came from Dr Thomas Uzah, a security expert and head of mass communication department, Kwararafa University Wukari in reaction to the International Criminal Court’s preliminary report.  […]
News Top Stories

Edo Speaker impeached over ‘financial impropriety’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, has been impeached over alleged financial impropriety. Nine of the 10 inaugurated lawmakers impeached Okiye as Speaker. In Okiye’s replacement, the lawmakers elected Mr. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West constituency.   The Anthony Enahoro legislature is made up of seven Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica