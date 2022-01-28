Alcohol not safe for heart –Study

The World Heart Federation (WHF) has debunked the belief that consuming small to moderate amounts of alcohol is good for cardiovascular health and affirmed that the claim is not supported by data. According to the WHF new policy brief, the evidence is clear that any level of drinking can contribute to loss of a healthy life. The position of WHF follows a recent report in ‘The Lancet’ based on the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD), which found that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. “Over the past several decades, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease has nearly doubled, and alcohol has played a major role in the incidence of much of it,” the WHF said in the brief. A member of the WHF advocacy committee and co-author of the brief, Monika Arora, said “The portrayal of alcohol as necessary for a vibrant social life has diverted attention from the harms of alcohol use, as have the frequent and widely publicised claims that moderate drinking, such as a glass of red wine a day, can offer protection against cardiovascular disease.”

“These claims are at best misinformed and at worst an attempt by the alcohol industry to mislead the public about the danger of their product,” Arora continued. In 2019, nearly 2.4 million deaths were attributed to alcohol, accounting for 4.3 per cent of all deaths globally and 12.6 per cent of deaths in men aged 15 to 49, the ‘WebMD ‘reported. Alcohol use is also a ‘major avoidable risk factor’ for cancer, digestive diseases, intentional and unintentional injuries, and several infectious diseases, the WHF said.

