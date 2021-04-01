Alcohol wipes for smartphones launched in Nigeria

KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes has been launched into the Nigerian market. The solution which designed to sanitise smartphones, computers, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) among others, is said to have the capacity to kill 99.9 per cent of germs and also cleans, disinfects non porous surfaces as a dual action when in use. According to the Managing Director of Saftermobo Nigeria Limited, marketers of the product in Nigeria, Mr Nnamdi Nwokike, the entry of KilRox alcohol disinfecting wipes into the Nigeria hygiene conscious space is considered by opinion leading and consumer influencer blogs as a game changer.

“This is because the Nigeria discerning consumer will always adapt to the immeasurable benefits of using KilRox wipes to clean hands, smartphone, ATM machines, doorknobs, inside car surfaces, office tables and computers, and a reliable assurance in our ever germ infected surroundings.

“Some are now certain with KilRox wipes, that hitherto been sceptical about the use of sanitizers with the proliferation and not knowing the contents of most sanitisers in the market are going to trust KilRox wipes for effective disinfection,” he said.

“Germs abound everywhere, even more now with the global pandemic, which has inevitably heightened the consciousness and knowledge toward maintaining effective hygiene and general wellness. Viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa are germs, which infect humans causing diseases and if unchecked can lead to death. KilRox wipes have been introduced into the Nigeria disinfectants space,” he added. Nwokike noted that alcohol, which is one of the active ingredients of KilRox wipes, kills germs by denaturing the outer proteins of microbes and dissolving their membranes according to Google.

Like this: Like Loading...