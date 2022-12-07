News

Alcohol’s role linked to breast cancer risk – Study

A new study has found that alcohol plays a role in the development of breast cancer. However, women’s awareness of alcohol’s role in boosting breast cancer risk is poor. These are the findings of a new study published in the online journal ‘BMJ Open’. Only one in five women attending breast clinics and screening appointments and only half of the staff questioned at one NHS United Kingdom (UK) centre knew that alcohol is a risk factor for breast cancer, the findings show, reported the ‘BMJ’..

This low level of awareness may not be the same everywhere, caution the researchers. But they nevertheless suggest that understanding of modifiable risk factors for the disease needs to be increased: breast clinics and screening appointments may offer the opportunity to do that. Alcohol consumption is estimated to be responsible for between five per cent and 11 per cent of cases, with the risk increasing in tandem with the amount consumed, said the researchers. They wanted to find out if women and staff using breast care services would find the provision of brief information on the health risks associated with alcohol acceptable.

 

