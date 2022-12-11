News

Alert issued after volcano erupts in Chile

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chilean officials have put a safety warning in place after a volcano sent an eruptive column 6,000m (almost 20,000ft) into the sky.

Lascar volcano, which sits in the Andes, rumbled into action on Saturday, triggering minor earth tremors, reports the BBC.

No damage in the surrounding area has so far been reported, but an initial green warning was raised to yellow.

Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) defines “yellow” as meaning a volcano is unstable.

The classification also means experts are monitoring a site for minor explosions and appearances of smoke, according to Sernageomin.

Residents of Talabre, Antofagasta, a small town less than 12km (7 miles) from the volcano, first noticed some activity at around midday.

Despite the giant cloud of smoke that Lascar emitted – comprising volcanic ash and hot gases – no homes are thought to have been damaged. Authorities have set up a no-entry perimeter 5km from the volcano’s crater.

Lascar, in the north of the country, is 70km from San Pedro de Atacama, a popular tourist destination for trekking and visits to the Atacama Desert, the driest place on Earth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers fault proposed NITDA Bill 2021

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Say Bill conflicts with regulatory  powers of existing agencies   Legal experts in Nigeria have picked holes in the new propositions contained in the proposed National Information Technology Development Agency (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2021, describing it as infiltrating or attempting to unnecessarily duplicate the regulatory powers of some existing government agencies in the country. […]
News

Elite yet to reach consensus on consequence of corruption – Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…as stakeholders urge collective action Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”. Sagay, who spoke during a webinar organised by PACAC, also alleged that civil servants played a fundamental role in the “perpetration” of corruption in […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protesters not recognised by law –LASG’s counsel

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

*Lagos panel begins review of Lekki shooting’s video Counsel to the Lagos State Government, Mr. Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), yesterday, told the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki Tollgate shootings that #EndSARS protesters were a body not recognised by law. His submission emerged on a day the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica