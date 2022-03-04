Business

Alerzo CEO wins 2021 African Prize for leadership excellence

Author Taiwo Hassan

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alerzo Limited, a business-tobusiness e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Adewale Opaleye, has won the Fintech Personality Leadership Prize at the 2021 edition of the African Prize for Leadership Excellence award ceremony held in Lagos, recently. The award was organised by the African Institute for Leadership Excellence in collaboration with the African Brands Media Limited and supported by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). According to the organisers of the award ceremony, the prize is meant to celebrate leaders who have positively impacted the economy of the continent through their work.

The organisers said: “The African Prize for Leadership Excellence is a prize for excellent leadership experience for some selected African personalities who have made impact in the development of the African economy through their innovation, creativity and leadership experience in their field of endeavour.” They went on to say that the Fintech Personality Leadership Prize given to Mr Opaleye was in recognition of his “expertise, sound knowledge and practical leadership excellence.” Receiving the prize, Opaleye expressed his excitement on being chosen for the esteemed prize and thanked the organisers for the honour they have done to him.

“I wish I could fully express how excited I am at this prize that is presented to me today by such an august body. “I am profoundly happy that the work we do at Alerzo Nigeria is greatly impacting the economy of the continent in such a way as to merit this huge honour being bestowed on me. “The only way I can reward you is to pledge to continue to do all I can in assisting my fellow compatriots in addressing their business challenges using technology,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

