Aleshinloye dumps APC, picks Accord Party Reps’ ticket

The immediate past chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State and former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has pitched his tent with Accord Party where he plans to contest for the Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election. Speaking yesterday during in his official declaration before a crowd of party faithful at Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo, Ibadan, Aleshinloye, who reeled out his achievements during his time as local government chairman, said his decision to contest the House of Representatives’ seat was beyond personal ambition, but a call to duty to serve his people.

He said: “I humbly stand before you today to formally declare my political intention to represent you in the House of Representatives, Oluyole Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in the 2023 election. “I solicit to be our par-ty’s candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency in the general election next year to carry our party’s banner of progressiveness to victory in God’s name and people’s support. I hereby humbly seek your mandate. “You know me … and I know you very well. You know my capacity to serve with passion and deliver the goods. I know your capability to provide quality followership, guidance and grassroots leadership.”

