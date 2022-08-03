News

Aleshinloye dumps APC, picks Accord Party Reps’ ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The immediate past chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State and former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has pitched his tent with Accord Party where he plans to contest for the Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election. Speaking yesterday during in his official declaration before a crowd of party faithful at Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo, Ibadan, Aleshinloye, who reeled out his achievements during his time as local government chairman, said his decision to contest the House of Representatives’ seat was beyond personal ambition, but a call to duty to serve his people.

He said: “I humbly stand before you today to formally declare my political intention to represent you in the House of Representatives, Oluyole Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in the 2023 election. “I solicit to be our par-ty’s candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency in the general election next year to carry our party’s banner of progressiveness to victory in God’s name and people’s support. I hereby humbly seek your mandate. “You know me … and I know you very well. You know my capacity to serve with passion and deliver the goods. I know your capability to provide quality followership, guidance and grassroots leadership.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Building Trans generational wealth is a vision, takes discipline… Oberaifo Udoh

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In a time where building wealth has lost its purpose and focus in Nigeria, licensed Business Management Consultant and the Managing Director, VINES REALTY, Oberaifo Udoh has advised that there is need to go back to the drawing board to redefine the purpose of building long lasting wealth.   In an article, Oberaifo Udoh […]
News Top Stories

Wike taunts Ganduje: I’m not dollar you can isolate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Oshiomhole made our task easy in Edo – Secondus his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and said any attempt at vote buying in the September 19 Edo State governorship election will fail. This is just as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said its campaign in the election has […]
News

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval to adjust 2022 fiscal framework

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*wants subsidy raised to N4trn *demands additional N182.45bn for Police President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval towards adjustments to the 2022 Fiscal Framework. The President made the request through a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, dated April 5, which he read on the floor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica