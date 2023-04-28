Arts & Entertainments

Alex Ekubo Pens Open Prayer To God

Famous Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has made a special plea to God for himself and on behalf of his colleagues who are making waves without any help or connections.

The actor hailed his colleagues who started from scratch, with no connection, nor inheritance, and stood the test of time by using their blood, sweat, skills, and vibes accompanied by God’s grace to excel in their careers.

He further pleads for God’s mercy to uphold them from falling because they are the last line of defense for a lot of people.

He wrote, I “Shoutouts to all of us building from scratch, no inheritance, no connections, no backups, no plan B, because we are the plan A, B & C.

“Just blood, sweat, skills, vibes & GRACE OF GOD.

He added, ” God pls, don’t let us fall, we are the last line of defence for a lot of people.

