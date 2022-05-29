Alex Ekubo, White Money, AY, others party to unveil Fabjewel beauty store

Founder and CEO of Fabjewel brand, Grace Makun recently fulfilled her dream of establishing a physical store for her online jewellery business with a lavish part at Lekki, Lagos.

At the grand opening of the beauty supply/ fashion store, top celebrities like AY Comedian, Alex Ekubo, Whitemoney, Beverly Osu, Timi Dakolo, Iyanya and many others made it a memorable outing.

Grace Makun and her husband, Yomi Makun who is Nigeria’s famous fashion designer and owner of Yomi Casual brand officially unveiled the combined Beauty and Fashion store, making them one of the many Entrepreneurial couple to own a combined store.

While Fabjewel Beauty Supply store uses its space for a nail studio, fragrance stand, pedicure and various beauty products for women and men, Yomi Casual fashion store stocks men fashion pieces made by the brand.

