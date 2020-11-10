News

Alex Ekwueme Hospital matriculates 50 nursing students in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki Comment(0)

ABAKALIKI

 

School of Nursing, Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) has matriculated 50 new students at the institution’s 6th matriculation ceremony of the nursing school.

 

School’s Principal Rev. Sr. Christabel Anyanwu explained that the 50 newly matriculated students had scaled through academic hurdles in their first year first semester examination of the institution.

 

“We equally welcome our post-Basic Nursing students who are already midwives desiring to pursue their Nursing programme in our revered institution,” she said, reminding the students that they had embarked on a three-year and eighteen months academic journey, urging them to focus on their studies and graduate successfully. In his remarks, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emeka Ogah announced a scholarship “to the best matriculating student, Miss Uba Rose Kate for her outstanding performance.

 

He said: “The Management of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital has told me to announce to the school the best Matriculating student because it is good to identify those that have made extra efforts so that others will emulate them and their parents will also be happy.. “So, on that note, I wish to call out Uba Rose Kate, on behalf of the Management of AE-FUTHA, the board is offering you tuition free scholarship throughout your academic session.”

