Alex Iwobi set for Everton exit amid Ancelotti overhaul

*Nigerian not even included in Carabao Cup squad

Alex Iwobi could leave Everton this summer as Carlo Ancelotti look to shift a number of fringe players to restore balance to his squad.

Iwobi has failed to much impact at the Goodison Park since his £40 million arrival from Arsenal last summer.

The Nigeria international scored once in 25 league league appearances for the Toffees last season.

The arrival of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Dacoure and Allan has pushed him furher down the pecking order at the club.

Iwobi was not included in the matchday squad for Everton’s 1-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

However, the fact that he was not even in the side that beat Salford 3 – 0 in Wednesday’s 3 – 0 Carabao Cup tie is a further sign that he is no longer in Ancelotti’s plans for the club.

According to mirror. co. uk, Everton may decide to cut their losses and clean up spance in the squad, with interest in loan signings after spending heavily again this summer.

