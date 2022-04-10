Alex Unusual: It’s difficult to talk about how challenging Nigeria is today

Big Brother Naija star, Alexandra Amuche Asogw is popularly known in the entertainment circle as Alex Unusual. If you can recall how strong willed the tall beauty was in the Big Brother Double Wahala edition, you will agree that the ‘Unusual’ that comes with her name fits her personality. Alex, so far, made her debut in acting career with “Merry Men 2” and later took her acting skills a notch higher in the movie, ‘Man Enough’. Now, the Television star says most of her time is occupied at movie locations. Added to other careers she is building, Alex intends to run a foundation for young girls, to sensitise them about having courage and self esteem. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she admits that even though she has a strong personality, and has developed tough skin to banters thrown at her on social media, she has her ups and downs moments

You have constantly been glam on social media since you left Big Brother Naija four years ago. Tell us how it has been?

I wouldn’t say that I am always glamorous because I have my days. I wear my mood on my sleeves at times It’s been a roller coaster and I have been good.

You have been featured in a few movies. Which would you say is more challenging, being in Big Brother House or shooting on location?

I think being in the Big Brother Naija house is more challenging because, shooting on a movie set, I get to go home and dress and forget my problems. But being in the Big Brother House, I seemed to be stuck in the same place with people that pissed me off. I cannot just throw tantrum and go home, which sometimes got me pissed off.

A lot of people have said different things about you. How do you handle all those trolls on social media?

I just laugh. Yes, I just laugh. I mean, I have gotten to that point where I just laugh. I hardly even see these people that troll me. Sometimes, when I decide to handle my phone, probably when I want to make a post, I just see a few comments. The funny thing is most of these people, who don’t really know me, don’t talk from any verified point. They just open their mouth “Wa”.

So, when I see those comments, it hardly affects me. They are just funny.

Many say you have a tough skin for negativity. How true is that?

I do have tough skin to negativity, and I developed that a long time ago when I was very young. Though there are times I have fallen short of my strength but I have always had tough skin. Besides, I am used to being talked about right from childhood. Although sometimes I fall short of my strengths.

What do people use to say back then in your secondary school days?

For some reasons, I am always among the most popular in school, even in other places that I find myself in. Overtime, I have thought about why I am always being singled out of the crowd and I think it is a personality thing.

So, I really don’t have to do anything extra to be noticed. It could just be my hair, my height or the way I speak about how I feel, the way I act. People just know that there is something unique about me.

The reaction sometimes may be negative or positive. One thing or the other people just know and place me in high esteem, and I have come to believe that my looks also play a role too. You really cannot see me and miss it.

Indirectly, you are telling us you are someone that is not shy to say what you believe in?

I really have a strong personality. I am someone that stands by what I believe. I have always been someone that puts my thoughts out there, knowing that I have always had a voice.

For someone that has your kind of personality, what’s your advice to young girls, who would love to have your courage and want to be outstanding?

Be courageous, be yourself, know when to air your views. I had to learn that. Don’t ever be scared because the people who you are scared of are also scared of you. I want young people to be inspired.

How would you want to inspire the younger generation?

I would be starting a foundation where I would be speaking to young girls as often as possible. When I set up anything, I am supposed to set up, I would know how often Nigerian system allows it because a lot of things are very challenging in the country.

So, I have to start it first and then see how often I can. Speaking about Nigeria which is very challenging, what’s your thought on the recent economic challenge of the country? It’s like a video I posted a few days back, where you are losing your mind, yet you manage to stay calm.

It’s a really difficult situation for me. I am someone that likes to really express how I feel but then, I can’t because since I came out of Big Brother, I have noticed a lot of people bank on my strength.

So, I have learnt to be strong for people. Now that things are getting tough, and it affects me as well,I really don’t know how to come out and pour it out there. It really drains this energy. It’s like when I am sad, people that look up to me for courage are sad. So, it’s hard for me to express how I feel.

The economical situation of the country is getting worse. I mean, I got back to my house a few days back and the electricity bill has doubled. I went into my room and screamed. I can’t come to social media to express that. People are really going through a lot.

Everyone is going through almost the same thing economically, and it’s not funny.

I know that some people come to my page to smile and be happy, so I cannot come and weigh them down with my own problems. I don’t even know how comedians are making people laugh through all these.

Some of your fans who knew you back in your school days said you used to fight for your friends. Looking at your personality, you seem to be that kind of a person. Have you changed or are you still the same?

In my secondary school back then, they used to call it ‘carrying somebody’s case’ or ‘buying someone’s case’. I buy people’s case, especially when I notice that you are being bullied. If you trouble my friends, automatically you have looked for my own trouble.

Back then, you cannot bully me. I don’t fear anyone and I am outspoken. People with your kind of personality are usually the last born in their family.. Funny enough, I am the first child in my family. I have two younger ones.

Yes, I know that in many cases, first born children are always calm but i n my case, I am not. Though I have a strong personality, I cry easily but hey, you cannot sway my determination.

Tell us a little about your style. Must it be designers?

No, it mustn’t. I wear whatever I feel comfortable in, designer or not. The thing is some designers are even painful. Beauty is pain they say but I’m not a freak for designers.

You once said in an interview that no peer pressure can make you smoke, do drugs or date a married man. Does this principle still stand for you?

Yes and it’ll always stand. Except, I wasn’t aware the person is married. Once I’m aware, it’s over. I can’t be doing to someone what I won’t want others to do to me. It’s also an irresponsible act.

I believe smoking is harmful. People go with the “cigarette is harmful, weed is medicinal” excuse but I chose to have a different opinion. Until recommended by a certified health practitioner, no medication should be abused. You can’t be taking medications when you aren’t ill.

For those that say it helps them get creative, I’m sure they were born with good brains that could function if they chose to use it but what do I know?. Then the ones that smoke to escape reality, an escape is not an end.

You’ll come back to meet all you refused to tackle or more. It’s more like choosing to constantly deceive yourself. Most people do these things because they feel it makes them look cool and fit in. which is why a non smoker will go for a party and say, “it’s only when I’m with friends or outside “. It’s peer pressure but they won’t accept it.

What qualities do you look out for in your dream man?

Ha! It’s a whole lot. Let me not give expo to pretenders. When I see him, I’ll know him.

What is the fashionable reason behind cutting your hair?

I get bored easily. I’ve always had short hair. So, it’s easy to switch style, trim, cut, dye, anything. Most people met me on TV and I was on low cut. I’m a courageous/daring lover of fashion and like to try new things.

I’ll go through all the looks I can. It’s interesting for me and when it comes to hairstyles, you can’t box me, especially since I look good no matter the style.

