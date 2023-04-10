Arts & Entertainments

Alexx Ekubo Fetes Self On 37th Birthday

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo on Monday penned a note to himself to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Alexx Ekubo who recently had a messy fallout with his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu took to his Instagram page to speak on being a better person on his 37th birthday.

Alexx said that the one thing that remains true about him is that he’s always going to get better in various aspects of his life with each passing year.

He added that he’s always on a steady movement towards self-improvement and betterment.

Alexx wrote: “Today I turn 37, One thing about me, I’m always going to get better, Better looking, Better mindset, Better experiences, Better opportunities, Better everything.

“I’m always upgrading from the year before. I love it for me. I’m on a steady mission of SELF IMPROVEMENT & BETTERMENT

Dear Lord, I see what you are doing in my life, pls don’t stop, I like it”.

