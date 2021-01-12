News

Alfred Olajide emerges Coca-Cola Nigeria new managing director

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganisation of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.

 

According to a statement announcing the new managing director, Alfred Olajide is replacing Yebeltal Getachew, whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.

 

Alfred Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company, having served in different capacities across the African Continent including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.

 

In August 2020, The Coca- Cola Company, announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment.

 

The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into nine Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.

Announcing the change in structure, Company Chairman and CEO, James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.

