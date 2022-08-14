Sports

Algeria 2023: Adeyinka’s arrival completes Super Eagles B camp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The arrival of goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale at the Bolton White Apartments in Abuja on Sunday afternoon has completed the body of invited players to the camp of the Super Eagles B, as Head Coach Salisu Yusuf and his assistants perfect strategies for the African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana in a fortnight.

The Akwa United FC first choice goalkeeper got clearance from the team’s management to sort out a few family matters before joining his teammates. The goalkeeper who was in the Super Eagles A squad for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador earlier in the year, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the month of June was full of elan and zest on arrival.

Head Coach Yusuf on August 8 called to camp 35 players to battle for shirts ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture.

The first set of 31 players arrived at the Bolton White Apartments on Wednesday, August 10 while the other three joined the following day.

The Eagles B will square up to the Black Galaxies in the first leg in Cape Coast on Sunday, August 28 with the return encounter billed for the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3.

The winner on aggregate will earn a berth at the 7th African Nations Championship finals to be staged in Algeria early next year.

The players will resume full training on Monday, August 15 after being allowed rest on Sunday.

ALL THE PLAYERS IN CAMP:

Goalkeepers: Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles)

Defenders: Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United)

Forwards: Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Chelsea accept Roma’s £40m transfer bid for Abraham

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chelsea have accepted a transfer bid for Tammy Abraham from Roma in the region of £40 million (£34m/$47m) that will allow the Blues to have a buy-back clause, Goal understands. Roma’s General Manager Tiago Pinto is keen to complete the deal quickly, with Edin Dzeko set to leave for Inter as a replacement for Chelsea-bound […]
Sports

Lewandowski breaks goal scoring record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Muller’s 49-year record of Bundesliga goals in a campaign. Lewandowski looked poised to be frustrated but pounced in the 90th minute for his 41st goal of the season. The Poland striker now has 53 goals in 46 games for club […]
Sports

AITEO Cup: Holders Bayelsa United, Rangers, Enyimba, Remo Stars booted out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cup holders Bayelsa United and former champions Rangers International have been sent packing from this year’s AITEO Cup competition in the Round of 32. Two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba FC of Aba and CAF Confederation Cup aspirants Remo Stars were also victims as a good number of the 16 matches on Wednesday threw […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica