Algeria 2023: Eagles B lose by two goals to Black Galaxies

Ghana’s Black Galaxies shot into the driving seat in their 7th African Nations Championship final qualifying fixture against Nigeria after a 2-0 win over Super Eagles B at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

After an evenly-balanced first period, during which goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale quickly redeemed himself after dropping the ball with a Ghanaian forward lurking, Daniel Barnieh shot the Galaxies ahead in the 50th minute from the penalty spot as Beninoise referee Issa Mouhamed punished a Nigerian infringement in the 18-yard box.

The Super Eagles fought valiantly to get even as the game wore on, to no avail, and were then open to a sucker punch as Seidu Suraj unleashed a shot from close range that Adewale could only punch into his own net with four minutes left.

The result leaves the Super Eagles B with some work to do ahead of the return leg, as both teams square off again at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja next Saturday evening.

 

