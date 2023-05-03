Sports

Algeria 2023: Eaglets battle Morocco for quarterfinal slot

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are bid- ding to book a place in the quarterfinal of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations with a tasty tie against Morocco today knowing they would get closer to their target of qualifying for the World Cup with a victory over the north Africans.

Favour Daniel’s strike from a goal-mouth melee, 14 minutes from time, handed the five-time world champions all three points against Zambia at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui on Sunday evening but Morocco will enter the tie as the leaders of the group after they defeated South Africa’s Amajimbo 2-0.

However, the Eagles can leapfrog their opponents on the table by beating them at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine today and qualify for the round of eight. President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau during a visit to their camp urged them to go for another three points in the clash “Let me start by congratulating you on your victory over Zambia on Sunday,” he began “It was a tough game but your quality showed in your ability to pick the three points. However, nothing has been won yet.

You must go all out against Morocco to achieve victory and bounce back to the top of the group. “It is important to assure of your qualification to the knock-out rounds early so that you avoid all kinds of permutations before the last match of the group phase. Nigerians are watching and supporting you in scores of millions and you cannot afford to disappoint our people.”

Meanwhile, Morocco coach, Said Chiba, said the pressure is on the Coach Nduka Ugbade-led team. He said:” “Winning the first game is important be- cause it prepares you for the next matches. Now, the pres- sure is on the other teams (Nigeria and Zambia) when you win. It is still a difficult path for us and we can’t take things easy. We need to step up our level.”

New Telegraph

Related Articles
Sports

Sports ministry to stage maiden U-18 Basketball tourney

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of the Nigeria U-18 Basketball Championships in the country, with a view to ensuring more youth participation in sports, especially in the game of basketball. According to a release signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the […]
Sports

Benin agog as Jome Tennis meet serves off

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Benin-City, the capital of Edo State is set to start receiving tennis players from all over Nigeria as the maiden edition of Jome National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off.   The senior open Championship, sanctioned by the Nigeria Tennis Federation, is an official ranking tournament as all the top ranked 32 stars in the […]
Sports

AFN fixes Apri dates for All-Comers Competition

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has fixed Thursday April 28 and Friday April 29, 2022 for its second All Comers competition. In a release signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, the two-day event will hold at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos state.   “The event will […]

Leave a Comment