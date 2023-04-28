Sports

Algeria 2023: Golden Eaglets launch campaign against Zambia in Constantine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Five-time world champions Nigeria will begin her quest for honours at this year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations when they take on their Zambian counterparts in the Algerian city of Constantine on Sunday evening.

The Golden Eaglets flew into Constantine on Tuesday night, after MRI tests conducted on the 26 players in Algiers following their arrival in the North African country from Egypt.

Nigeria, two-time winners of the continental championship, have won the world titles in 1985 (China), 1993 (Japan), 2007 (Korea Republic), 2013 (United Arab Emirates) and 2015 (Chile).

The Confederation of African Football launched the U17 event as a tournament in Mali in 1995, with the Golden Eaglets finishing behind rivals Black Starlets of Ghana. The Eaglets did not qualify for the 1997 finals, and lost out in the group phase in Guinea in 1999.

Nigeria were champions of the 4th CAF U17 Tournament in Seychelles in 2001, easily defeating Burkina Faso 3-0 in Victoria. The Golden Eaglets won again in Togo in 2015, and went on to win the FIFA World Cup in Korea Republic.

The last time the Golden Eaglets met Zambia at this level was in 2015 in Niger Republic, when Nigeria triumphed 3-1 in Niamey with two of the goals from Victor Osimhen, who would go on to become the record goalscorer at the FIFA U17 World Cup (with 10 goals) as Nigeria won a fifth global title in Chile later that year. Interestingly, Zambia’s goal was scored by Patson Daka, who would go on to dazzle at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations hosted and won by his country two years later.

For this 14th edition of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations, the Eaglets will also play Morocco and South Africa in Group B. Hosts Algeria will tackle Senegal, Congo and Somalia in Group A, while Cameroon duel with Mali, Burkina Faso and South Sudan in Group C.

The four top-placed teams at the end of the tournament will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

2021 WTA Finals moved from Shenzhen to Guadalajara

Posted on Author Reporter

  The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China this year and will begin on November 8, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The WTA Finals, contested by the world’s top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Reuters. […]
Sports

EPL: Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N eal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as relegation-threatened Brighton clinched a huge win over Arsenal, who once again lost a key player to injury. The French striker showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season, give Albion their first league win of […]
Sports

Top Japan sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has tested positive for coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) announced on Tuesday. Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-serving yokozuna – top-ranked sumo wrestler – of all time announced via the JSA website that he took a COVID-19 test after losing his sense of smell, reports Reuters. Hakuho will […]

Leave a Comment