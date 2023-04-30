Sports

Algeria 2023: Golden Eaglets pluck three points off Zambia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two-time champions, Nigeria picked all three points in a 1-0 win over Zambia to commence their Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria on a promising note on Sunday.

Favour Daniel struck powerfully past the Zambian goal-tender from a goalmouth melee 14 minutes to the end in Algeria’s second city, giving Nigeria all the honours in a largely average encounter that opened the campaign in Group B.

Nigeria dominated for large swatches of the evening at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui but ineffective short passes and poor shooting in front of goal denied them an avalanche of goals against a Zambian team that failed to bite.

Both teams hit the woodwork in the first period and Abubakar Abdullahi saw his efforts saved twice as Nigeria piled on the pressure.

The five-time world champions were set to take a two-goal win into their clash with Morocco on Wednesday but substitute Light Eke made light work of a penalty kick awarded two minutes into additional time and gave the goalkeeper no worries.

Nigeria defender Yahaya Lawali was named Man of the Match.

After their encounter with Morocco on Wednesday evening, the Eaglets will play South Africa in their final match of Group B on Saturday.

The four top-placed teams at the 12-nation finals will represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nations League: Foden’s sparkling double sinks Iceland 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Phil Foden led England’s young brigade in style as they concluded their Nations League campaign with a comfortable win against Iceland in a dead rubber at Wembley. This final game of the qualifying campaign had nothing riding on it with England’s hopes of reaching the finals ended by defeat in Belgium, and Iceland without […]
Sports

FA Cup: Man City avoid upset as Saints knock holders Arsenal out

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Cheltenham Town came within nine minutes of one of the biggest shocks in recent FA Cup history before Manchester City staged a dramatic late rally to crush the dreams of the gallant League Two side.   The Robins, 72 places below City who lie second in the Premier League, threatened huge embarrassment for Pep Guardiola’s […]
Sports

Pressure ruined U-23 Eagles’ chances at Rwanda 2016 CHAN –Osas Okoro

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Enugu Rangers’ star, Osas Okoro, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA shed some light on the behind-thescenes problems that contributed to the elimination of the home-based Super Eagles team in the group stages of the 2016 CHAN. Excerpts… How did your career start? It started a long time ago, and I am very grateful to […]

Leave a Comment