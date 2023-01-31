Algeria 2023: Nigeria, 11 others to know group foes Wednesday

The draw ceremony for this year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations will hold on Wednesday at the Cercle Nationale d’Armee in Algiers, capital city of Algeria. Five-time world champions Nigeria is one of the 12 countries whose names will go into the pot for the draw, as all participating teams get to know their group phase opponents for the tournament scheduled for April 8– 30 in Africa’s largest nation. All the 12 participating nations are now known. They are Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, South Sudan, Zambia, South Africa, Cameroon and Congo. The 12 teams will be drawn into three groups of four teams each, with the four top-placed teams qualifying to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup finals taking place in Peru later this year.
