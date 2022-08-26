Sports

Algeria 2023: Super Eagles B land in Cape Coast

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The delegation of Super Eagles B to Ghana for Sunday’s African Nations Championship qualifying match against the Black Galaxies has arrived in the Ghanaian coastal city, Cape Coast.

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf is at the head of a contingent that includes 22 players, who will prosecute the home-and-away games against the Galaxies.

The Eagles B and their officials travelled aboard Asky Airline flight from Abuja and landed in Accra after a stop-over in Lome, before a road trip to Cape Coast.

Nigeria and Ghana clash at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday evening in the first leg of a final qualifying fixture for a spot at the 7th African Nations Championship to be staged in Algeria early next year.

Salisu is in Cape Coast with a total of 22 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and five forwards.

SUPER EAGLES B IN CAPE COAST

Goalkeepers: Adeyinka Adewale; Olorunleke Ojo; Kayode Bankole

Defenders: Tope Olusesi; Kazie Enyinnaya; Ebube Duru; Temple Emekayi; Faisal Sani; Samson Gbadebo; Isah Ali; Tosin Adegbite

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello; Morice Chukwu; Chiamaka Madu; Joseph Onoja; Afeez Nosiru; Zulkiflu Rabiu

Forwards: Adamu Abubakar; Chidiebere Nwobodo; Chijioke Akuneto; Ossy Martin; Andy Okpe

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

Oshoala signs new Barcelona contract

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria international, Asisat Oshoala has signed a new contract with La Liga and Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona. The 27-year-old forward will now remain with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Oshoala has scored 80 goals in 101 appearances for Barca since joining in January 2019, initially on loan. “I’m really […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, Jota fit for Watford game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Diogo Jota are expected to be available for Saturday’s Premier League game at Watford, manager Juergen Klopp said. Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s Champions League win over Porto and the Premier League draw with Manchester City due to a muscle issue, while Jota sat out Portugal’s matches last week due […]
Sports

JUST IN: Atletico agree fee for Suarez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid have agreed a £5.5m deal with Barcelona to sign Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker is set to bid farewell to the Catalan club in a press conference on Thursday morning after being spotted leaving the Barca training ground in tears on Wednesday, reports Sky Sports.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica