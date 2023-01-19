Algeria 2023: Ugbade calls 48 players to camp in Abuja

Nigeria’s U17 squad, Golden Eaglets will begin their preparations for this year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations on Monday, after Head Coach Nduka Ugbade called 48 players to camp in Nigeria’s federal capital.

The invitees, which include most of the bunch that won the WAFU B U17 Championship in the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast last summer, have been told to report to Abuja on Friday, January 20.

The Africa U17 Cup of Nations has been scheduled for Algeria April 8 – 30, from which the four top-placed teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U17 World Cup finals that will be staged in Peru November 10 –December 2.

Nigeria are five-time champions of the FIFA U17 World Cup after triumphs in China in 1985, Japan in 1993, Korea Republic in 2007, United Arab Emirates in 2013 and Chile in 2015.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Richard Odoh, Hameed Ayomide Balogun, Ebube Wisdom Okere, Umar Abubakar, Tochukwu Simeon Ogbabido, Tochukwu Joseph Ogboji, Utibe Friday Silas, Emmanuel Osaro Onotu, Jubril Odeyemi Azeez, Faruq Jimoh, Kevwe Onomigho Iyede, Suleiman Shehu, Abdullahi Buhari, Victor Divine Emmanuel, Daniel Ayomide Egunshola, Abubakar Shuaibu, Ozor Victor Okeke, Emmanuel Michael, Miracle Jackson Ogwor, Light Chijioke Eke, Raphael Oyebanjo, Miracle Agabi Williams, Yahaya Danjuma Lawali, Prince Oche Bawa, Favour Oluwasegun Daniel, Precious Tonye Williams, Jerry Patrick Ogbole, Emmanuel Junior Chidi, Mubarak Emmanuel Suleiman, Abubakar Ibrahim Zubairu, Richard Oliseamaka Uche, Joseph Oluwatobi Robert, Michael Uche Ogba, John Auta, Shola Oluwafemi Kolo, Pascal Obioma Uzoho, Victor Friday, Itaribo Ayebaekepriye, Jeremiah Oluwaseyi Olaleke, Basil Chimaobi Mbata, Oluwadare Olodan, Precious Benjamin, Tochukwu Michael Agbo, Samuel Aderibigbe, Abubakar Idris Abdullahi, Umar Jamiu, Tijjani Mohammed and Abdullahi Haruna.

