Algeria face Cote d’Ivoire in a must-win tie

This is one of the big encounters of the preliminaries and it is coming up among the last round of matches in the first round stage. Algeria are the defending champions and the bragging rights are still intact as they attempt to defend the title won in Egypt, ‘enemy’s territory’, in 2019. However, with just one point in two games and after the 1-0 defeat suffered against Equatorial Guinea few days ago, the North Africans will be all out for his one. Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City is the main man for the North Africans but the key advantage they have is the collective play.

Sad enough, they are yet to score one goal in the ongoing competition in Cameroon. Cote d’Ivoire with four points need to avoid a defeat to confirm a place in last 16 but a win will boost chances of emerging Group E winners. Franck Kessie, Wilfried Zaha, Eric Bailey and Nicolas Pepe are some of the players that could give the Desert Foxes problems but it is still advantage Algeria.

 

