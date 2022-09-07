Sports

Algeria reveal more details on Eagles friendly

Hosts Algeria have disclosed more details of their forthcoming friendly against the Super Eagles. The match will be played on September 27 by 8pm local time, which is the same time in Nigeria, inside the Miloud-Hadefi Olympic Stadium in Oran. Algeria will take on Guinea four days earlier at the same venue.

Their coach Djamel Belmadi is expected to call up a number of fresh faces as he tries to rebuild the team after the fiasco at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. In June, they beat Uganda 2-0 in Algiers, before they also won 2-0 in Tanzania in 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Algeria will be expected to play more friendlies in November before the World Cup begins. The Super Eagles also failed to qualify for the World Cup and coach Jose Peseiro will also freshen his squad for them to be more competitive.

Their next official games are an AFCON qualifying double header against Guinea Bissau in March 2023.

 

