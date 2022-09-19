Algeria vs Nigeria: Peseiro invites Dennis for Onyekuru

The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has invited Nottingham Forest winger Emmanuel Dennis as replacement for injured Henry Onyekuru for a friendly against Algeria.

The Super Eagles announced the late change today. Another injured callup Leon Balogun has also been replaced by France-based defender Valentine Ozornwafor. Balogun may have suffered an injury during QPR goalless draw at home with Stoke City on Saturday.

The Super Eagles tackle Algeria in Oran on September 27. Players and officials are due in Constantine by September 19.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...