Sports

Algeria vs Nigeria: Peseiro invites Dennis for Onyekuru

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has invited Nottingham Forest winger Emmanuel Dennis as replacement for injured Henry Onyekuru for a friendly against Algeria.

The Super Eagles announced the late change today. Another injured callup Leon Balogun has also been replaced by France-based defender Valentine Ozornwafor. Balogun may have suffered an injury during QPR goalless draw at home with Stoke City on Saturday.

The Super Eagles tackle Algeria in Oran on September 27. Players and officials are due in Constantine by September 19.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Red Devils coast past Seagulls thanks to Fernandes’ double

Posted on Author Reporter

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]
Sports

Buhari hails emphatic progress of Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style. The President urges the Austin Eguavoen- led team to maintain and even surpass […]
Sports

Flying Eagles to pick 30 players for U-20 AFCON qualifiers

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Flying Eagles will fly out to the Niger Republic for the U20 AFCON qualifiers with an enlarged squad of 30 players. The tournament organisers allow for an enlarged squad due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but teams will have to pick up the expenses for additional players. The short time coach Ladan Bosso has had to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica