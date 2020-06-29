ALGON lauds Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi

A

ssociation of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday commended Governor Dave Umahi for infrastructural development in the state.

The association said the governor’s development strides within five years in office had automatically moved the state from the most backward state to one of the fastest developing states in the country.

Chairman of the Association and Caretaker Committee Chairman of Afikpo North local government area, Mrs. Amuche Otunta, gave the commendation at a meeting between the association and the Coordinators of the 64 Development Centres in the state held at the Traditional Rulers Council Hall in Abakaliki.

Otunta, who stated that the association had resolved to continue to support the governor to ensure accelerated development of all parts of the state before 2023 when the governor would leave office noted that Umahi had demonstrated an uncommon commitment and passion in putting in place critical infrastructure necessary for sustainable economic development to thrive in the state.

She explained that having done wonderfully well in the Abakaliki capital city the attention of the governor had now shifted to the rural areas ,noting that the needed development at the grassroots would not be possible without the 13 council Chairmen and the Development centre Coordinators actively supporting and working with the governor in that regard.

The ALGON leader said she had convened the meeting to seek the support and cooperation of the DC Coordinators and indeed all stakeholders at the local government level and to assure them that the council chairmen in the state were very ready to work in synergy with them to bring development to all corners of the state.

In his remarks, Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo, praised the new leadership of ALGON in the state for its disposition to work in synergy with the Development Centre Coordinators in the interest of the development of the state.

He noted that nothing good thrives in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity and urged the Coordinators to imbibe the habit of hard work which according to him would certainly be rewarded by the governor.

Responding on behalf of the Development Center Coordinators, Chairman of the Coordinators Forum and Coordinator of Ohazara East Development Centre, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ene Odii, commended the Chairman of ALGON, saying she was the first ALGON Chairman in the state to have convened such a meeting since 2013 when he first became a Coordinator till date.

He promised the support and cooperation of his colleagues to ALGON and to the government of Chief David Umahi, stressing that with Otunta as the ALGON Chairman in the state ‘’there is hope for the Coordinators Forum.’’

