ALGON/Oyo govt LG tussle: S’Court judgment has deepened grassroots democracy, Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday said that the judgment by the Supreme Court declaring the sack of elected local government executives in Oyo State by the state governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, as “null and void” was a landmark achievement in the present government’s deliberate hard work to deepen democracy at the grassroots. Dare in his immediate response to the judgment noted that with the “unsparing, unequivocal and unambiguous’’ judgment by the highest court in the land, it has now become crystal clear that no state government has the power to sack any elected council chairman or councillor, as correctly envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari. The minister commended the gallantry of the local government chairmen under the leadership of Prince Abass Ayodeji Alesinloye, stressing that their steadfastness and doggedness eventually paid off not only for themselves but for democracy as an institution at the grassroots.

