ALGON tackles Anyim over attack on Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki Comment(0)

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday tackled the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, over his outburst against Governor Dave Umahi. Anyim had in an open letter he signed and released to the public, poured invectives on Umahi and accused him of plotting to kill him, among other sensitive issues he raised against the governor.

 

But in a statement titled; “Respect Yourself or face public opprobrium,” signed by the 13 local government council chairmen of Ebonyi State under the auspices of ALGON and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, said they strongly condemned Anyim’s letter in contents and conception.

 

The group said Anyim did not have the moral right to fault Umahi on any issue as according to them, he (Anyim) failed the people of Ebonyi State and the entire South-East region in all sense of judgement.

 

The statement reads in part; “Our association has analysed the litany of insults hurled at the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in the name of open letter and strongly condemn its contents and conception. We would not have dignified Anyim’s tantrums with a response, but for the security implication of his ranting.

 

Ebonyi people have not forgotten the spillage of blood which Senator Anyim’s opposition to Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu’s administration from the year 2000 caused Ebonyi State.

