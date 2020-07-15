ALGON v Makinde: Appeal Court throws out Oyo APC LG bosses’ case

*Describes it as ‘speculative’

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Wednesday rejected the agitation of the former All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen towards their dissolution by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying that their cause of action was “pre-emptive, premature and speculative and therefore failed to disclose reasonable facts”.

The court held that the case, which the council bosses instituted at the twilight of the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi who swore them in, was based on rumour that the then governor, now late, intended to dissolve them and appoint caretaker chairmen, whereas, the veracity of the rumoured action was not actualised before the administration wound up on May 29, 2019.

The Court in the 46-minute judgment delivered by Justice H.A. Tsammani on behalf of his learned brothers F. Ojo and Jimi Bada, held that the fact that Governor Makinde dissolved the council chairmen was not an issue before the court because the then action of theirs at the High Court was merely speculative and not binding on the current administration.

The Appeal marked CA/IB/300/2018 filed by Otunba Kunle Lalejaye (SAN) on behalf of Governor Makinde, was against the May 6, 2019 judgment of Justice Aderonke Aderemi which ordered the then APC governor not to dissolve the 33 local government Councils and the 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The suit had been instituted by the past governor of Oyo State, his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, the Accountant General of the State, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Oyo State House of Assembly and the then Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) against Basorun Mojeed Bosun Ajuwon and 10 others.

While Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) led other counsel to represent the Appellant at the Appeal Court, the Respondents were represented by Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) who led other counsels.

