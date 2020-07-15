Metro & Crime

ALGON v Makinde: Appeal Court throws out Oyo APC LG bosses’ case

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

*Describes it as ‘speculative’

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Wednesday rejected the agitation of the former All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen towards their dissolution by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying that their cause of action was “pre-emptive, premature and speculative and therefore failed to disclose reasonable facts”.
The court held that the case, which the council bosses instituted at the twilight of the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi who swore them in, was based on rumour that the then governor, now late, intended to dissolve them and appoint caretaker chairmen, whereas, the veracity of the rumoured action was not actualised before the administration wound up on May 29, 2019.
The Court in the 46-minute judgment delivered by Justice H.A. Tsammani on behalf of his learned brothers F. Ojo and Jimi Bada, held that the fact that Governor Makinde dissolved the council chairmen was not an issue before the court because the then action of theirs at the High Court was merely speculative and not binding on the current administration.
The Appeal marked CA/IB/300/2018 filed by Otunba Kunle Lalejaye (SAN) on behalf of Governor Makinde, was against the May 6, 2019 judgment of Justice Aderonke Aderemi which ordered the then APC governor not to dissolve the 33 local government Councils and the 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).
The suit had been instituted by the past governor of Oyo State, his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, the Accountant General of the State, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Oyo State House of Assembly and the then Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) against Basorun Mojeed Bosun Ajuwon and 10 others.
While Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN) led other counsel to represent the Appellant at the Appeal Court, the Respondents were represented by Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) who led other counsels.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insurgency: Monarch, CSOs canvass improved funding, support for military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede As the military celebrates this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, and a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have advocated for increased funding for the security outfit and synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminalities […]
Metro & Crime

NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]
Metro & Crime

Zulum loses Chief of Staff, Wakil

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has lost his Chief of Staff to the Government House. Maiduguri, Dr. Babagana Wakil. Wakil died during a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). However, the cause of his death was not disclosed yet. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: