Alhaja Aya Kasim’s 8th day Fidau prayers holds

The family of Alhaji Kasim Salman, a retired customs officer would today, Sunday, August 8, celebrate the life and time of the late Alhaja Sarat Abimbola Aya Kasim (Nee Sholanke).

The family will hold the Eighth-Day Fidau prayer for their mother in Ota, Ogun State. Alhaja Kasim died on Saturday, July 31 at the age of 59. She was buried on Sunday August 1, according to Islamic rites.

Despite her early death, she was an accomplished woman within and outside her family. She lived a fulfilled life and impacted the lives of those that crossed her. She was a devoted Muslim, who preached and practised the tenets of Islam.

She was committed to the service of others, which gave her many recognitions and honours. She was the Iya Adinni of League of Imam Ajana Otta, Iya Adinni Al Irshad Islamic Movement of Nigeria,

President Hasibunalahi Sisters in Islam, member Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Member, Taalim Mosque Otta and Rotarian ANN of Rotary Club of Ota. Alhaja Kasim’s first daughter, Mrs Habibat Salami, described her mother as an amazing woman that supported not just her husband and family but also everybody within her community. “Her relationship with her husband is amazing.

My mum is my best friend. Shennn was a humble and peaceful person. She was accommodating and she doesn’t discriminate. Everybody was her friend, young, old, small, Christian, Muslim and pagan.

“She has a society that she was actually their president and she also belonged to so many other groups.

She is well recognized in the whole of Otta for Islam and humanitarian services.

“There is an association she founded (Hasibunalahi Sisters in Islam). They started as sisters and friends, later into a charity organization before it became an Islamic Sisters Organization. It’s still a charity organization though as they still help and support the needy.

Until her death, she was the president of the association. “My mum was my dad’s best friend and nobody knows whatever happens in between them. I have never seen them quarrel and they have been together for the past 36 years.

My dad supports my mum in everything she wanted to do. There is nothing aggressive about their relationship,” she said.

According to Mrs Salami, her mum had a good relationship with her children and grandchildren.

She said her mother was so close to her children and grandchildren that they always wanted to spend time with her. “My son came back from school on Monday and heard that grandma had died. He actually collapsed because she was his best friend.

“Our husbands (her son-in-laws) have an amazing relationship with our mum. After her demise, they both came from far and near for the interment. “My son is her first grandchild and for him to act that way, obviously, he understands more than the rest.

“For my younger brother, it’s still a mystery. He still hasn’t accepted that his mum is no more. He took care of her throughout her stay in the hospital.”

Alhaja Kasim is survived by her husband, Alhaji Kasim Salman, four children including, Mrs Habibat Salami, Mrs Hazizat Abdulsalam, Miss Jarinat Kasim and Mr Salaudeen Kasim.

Alhaja also had five grandchildren viz: Ahmad Salami, Hamdalat Salami, Suleiman Abdul salam, Fauzeeyat Salami and Salamat Abdulsalam

