Alhaji Sheu Arikewuyo Al-Musodiq Dedji bags leadership award

The Founder Raodatullahi Faedot Tijaniyat,

Al-Husseiniyat Society of Nigeria,

Alhaji Sheu Arikewuyo Al-Musodiq

Dedji, (Ridwanulahi Tahala Alehi) was recently

honoured with a leadership award for

his contribution to the country, especially to

the Islamic society.

The awardee, who was celebrated at Amuwo-

Odofin, Lagos, during the award presentation

by Derehoboth Communications for

his service to humanity, founded the Islamic

prayer group with a view to organising a mission

where hope and transformation of vision

will be enthroned.

According to the Chief Executive Officer

(CEO), Derehoboth Communications, Prince

Fagbuyi Shina, who handed the award plaque

to the awardee, he was spotted for the award

due to his leadership style and service to humanity,

especially to the Islamic society.

He noted that a good leader is the one who

leads people to overcome challenges and

achieve more in life, saying that the dimension

to be a good leader is vision, character and

competence, which Sheik Hussein possesses.

According to him, Sheik Hussein inspires

people to have a better life through his vision,

directs people with competence and leads

them with an exemplary character.

He noted that vision is the only ingredient

that makes a leader worthy of follow, saying it

was Sheik Hussein act of vision, character and

competence that borne the Islamic group, the

Islamic group, which he founded.

“The society has continued to grow significantly

both in membership and branches all

over the country and other African countries,

which will grow all over the world through

the wings of wisdom and knowledge of our

spiritual father, Arikewuyo,” he quipped.

He stressed that Arikewuyo’s kind of leadership

is exemplar to that of Prophet Mohammed;

the type of leadership that is selfless,

honest and loving, saying that Arikewuyo’s

philanthropy knows no bounds in rendering

assistance to the less privileged in the country.

However, others who were at the ceremony,

attested to his philanthropy and leadership

style, (… ) he floated an institute where leaders,

scholars are raised, groomed, and mentored,

saying Arikewuyo is a wonderful father to

people that come in contact with him.

Arikewuyo was born in a town known as

Hetin in 1935. Hetin is an island in Benin Republic.

His great grandfather, Whesuhuklaha,

who founded the town, was from Gbaji, Badagry,

Nigeria. He was a businessman engaged

in trading of farm produce between Nigerian

and Benin Republic during the slate trade era.

Arikewuyo was an erudite and versatile Islamic

scholar and an athlete whose favourite

sports is boxing.

His life ambition has always been to have a

closer relationship with Allah, the kind of close

relationship that the prophet had with Allah as

those with God never lose.

He started seeking this closeness with Allah

from his tender age in order to obtain his

sustainability, power and steadfastness in His

way of light.

Arikewuyo, in his remarks, thanked the communication

for the service and award well deserving,

saying that he was impressed with the

award and will continue in his good work to

Almighty Allah.

He also implored everyone at the event to

learn how to do well with other people and

serve humanity with all diligence.

