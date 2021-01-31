Alhaji Sheu Arikewuyo Al-Musodiq Dedji bags leadership award

The Founder Raodatullahi Faedot Tijaniyat,
Al-Husseiniyat Society of Nigeria,
Alhaji Sheu Arikewuyo Al-Musodiq
Dedji, (Ridwanulahi Tahala Alehi) was recently
honoured with a leadership award for
his contribution to the country, especially to
the Islamic society.
The awardee, who was celebrated at Amuwo-
Odofin, Lagos, during the award presentation
by Derehoboth Communications for
his service to humanity, founded the Islamic
prayer group with a view to organising a mission
where hope and transformation of vision
will be enthroned.
According to the Chief Executive Officer
(CEO), Derehoboth Communications, Prince
Fagbuyi Shina, who handed the award plaque
to the awardee, he was spotted for the award
due to his leadership style and service to humanity,
especially to the Islamic society.
He noted that a good leader is the one who
leads people to overcome challenges and
achieve more in life, saying that the dimension
to be a good leader is vision, character and
competence, which Sheik Hussein possesses.
According to him, Sheik Hussein inspires
people to have a better life through his vision,
directs people with competence and leads
them with an exemplary character.
He noted that vision is the only ingredient
that makes a leader worthy of follow, saying it
was Sheik Hussein act of vision, character and
competence that borne the Islamic group, the
Islamic group, which he founded.
“The society has continued to grow significantly
both in membership and branches all
over the country and other African countries,
which will grow all over the world through
the wings of wisdom and knowledge of our
spiritual father, Arikewuyo,” he quipped.
He stressed that Arikewuyo’s kind of leadership
is exemplar to that of Prophet Mohammed;
the type of leadership that is selfless,
honest and loving, saying that Arikewuyo’s
philanthropy knows no bounds in rendering
assistance to the less privileged in the country.
However, others who were at the ceremony,
attested to his philanthropy and leadership
style, (… ) he floated an institute where leaders,
scholars are raised, groomed, and mentored,
saying Arikewuyo is a wonderful father to
people that come in contact with him.
Arikewuyo was born in a town known as
Hetin in 1935. Hetin is an island in Benin Republic.
His great grandfather, Whesuhuklaha,
who founded the town, was from Gbaji, Badagry,
Nigeria. He was a businessman engaged
in trading of farm produce between Nigerian
and Benin Republic during the slate trade era.
Arikewuyo was an erudite and versatile Islamic
scholar and an athlete whose favourite
sports is boxing.
His life ambition has always been to have a
closer relationship with Allah, the kind of close
relationship that the prophet had with Allah as
those with God never lose.
He started seeking this closeness with Allah
from his tender age in order to obtain his
sustainability, power and steadfastness in His
way of light.
Arikewuyo, in his remarks, thanked the communication
for the service and award well deserving,
saying that he was impressed with the
award and will continue in his good work to
Almighty Allah.
He also implored everyone at the event to
learn how to do well with other people and
serve humanity with all diligence.