Alhassan: Woman of steel takes a bow

The passage of a former Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, last week, is no doubt a huge loss to the women folk but to the entire nation. Mrs. Al-Hassan passed on Friday at the age of 61. A woman of many firsts – the first female Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Taraba State, first woman to be appointed Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judicial Council and first woman to be elected as senator in Taraba State – the feats explain why many saw her as a “made-of-steel amazon.” Alhassan blazed the trail among the womenfolk during the 2015 general elections because no woman has fought doggedly in a governorship poll in Nigeria before then. She not only fought her way to emerge as the candidate of a party, but a leading one.

No woman had been handed the governorship ticket of a major political party before Alhassan became the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A rare feat, no doubt, but Mama Taraba as Alhassan is fondly called was at the time the senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

She was elected on the platform of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after defeating the incumbent, Senator Manzo Anthony, in the party’s primaries before beating a former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, who contested on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the Presgeneral election.

She later defected to the APC and proved that her emergence as the party’s flag bearer in the governorship contest was not a fluke by giving the ruling party in the state (PDP) and its candidate, Darius Ishaku, a run for their money.

For the first time since the country’s return to civil rule in 1999, the PDP had to sweat to win the governorship election in the north eastern state.

There was no clear winner after the first round of balloting and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to conduct a rerun before Alhassan could be defeated. Ishaku polled 369,318 votes to beat Alhassan, who polled 275,984 votes, but the latter did not give up without a fight. Mama Taraba approached the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which declared her winner of the poll on the ground that Ishaku was not duly nominated by his party. But the hope of those who had wished to see Nigeria’s first elected female governor was dashed, when the Court of Appeal ruled that the tribunal was wrong in giving victory to Alhassan. The judgement did not deter Alhassan who swiftly headed for the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement. But, after listening to the addresses of counsels to both parties, including those of the PDP and INEC, Justice Bode-Rhodes Vivour, who read the lead judgement of a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, held: “I am firmly of the view that there is no merit in this appeal.

It is hereby refused. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is affirmed and the return of the first respondent as the governor of Taraba is affirmed.”

Having exhausted all the steps in her legal battle to unseat the Governor Ishaku, and the hope of her teeming supporters dashed, Mama Taraba returned to her job of uplifting the living standard of the womenfolk through the Women Affairs ministry that she was overseeing then. Alhassan’s nomination as a minister by President Muhammadu Buhari did not come as a surprise to those who knew their political ties.

She had been an avowed believer in Buhari and it dated back to the President’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) days. She had in 2010, donated her premises in Maitama, Abuja, for Buhari to declare his presidential campaign ahead of the 2011 elections.

Even as a PDP senator then, she never gave up on Buhari. But, politics being a game of the possible, Mama Taraba was caught in the web of a test of loyalty and trust ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Although both are interconnected and are important aspects of any strong relationship, they are not the same. Loyalty is faithfulness or devotion to someone or something, while trust is the reliance on the integrity or strength of a person or thing.

For endorsing former vice president against her principal, President Buhari, Alhassan was described as an agent provocateur as well as a study in courage by most Nigerians depending on political leanings.

This sticky situation for Mama Taraba cropped up over an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, in which she said that she will support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidency even if President Buhari decides to contest.

Her words: “Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics and again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019. Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba, I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister.

But Baba, just like you know, I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.” She further stated that she was not scared of being relieved of her appointment as minister because of her position.

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah, that my time has elapsed. Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack. They have been sending it and spreading that if Baba sees this, I will be sacked,” she said.

Prior to the interview, there was a video in which she described the Atiku as Nigeria’s next president. “Mr. President, our father, Nigeria’s president for 2019, God willing, in your presence today are your people, who have been placed under your care for forever,” she said as the head of a Taraba APC delegation during a visit to the former vice president.

Expectedly, her comments earned her the rage of Buhari’s loyalists, who called for her immediate sack from the federal cabinet, but some Nigerians commended her courage to express her mind despite being an appointee of the President.

The criticisms, notwithstanding, Alhassan was unperturbed as she reiterated her stand that there was no going back on her decision to support Atiku in the 2019 presidential election.

“What will I say now? I have said all in BBC Hausa. Get someone who speaks Hausa very well to translate it for you,” she told journalists when she visited the Presidential Villa. On the state of her relationship with Buhari then, she said: “How will I know? I have not seen the Pres

