AlHikmah Varsity VC unveils plans to make institution Nigeria’s food basket

The new Vice Chancellor, AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has unveiled plans to make the institution the food basket of not only the state, but also Nigeria.

Prof. Yusuf, who is the fifth Vice Chancellor of the faith-based university, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that the university has put necessary machinery in motion to embark on large scale farming in its Igbaja satellite campus.

 

He added that entrepreneurship skills would be inculcated in the students of the institution to enable them become self-reliant and employers of labour upon graduation.

 

The Vice Chancellor said he came to the university with a clear focus and well formulated vision and mission statement to make the institution rank among the best, not only in Nigeria but also across the globe, at the expiration of his tenure, while reiterating that pursuit of academic excellence would be the fulcrum of his administration.

 

The Vice Chancellor, who advised that schools’ reopening should be done with utmost caution, urged Nigerians to do away with old habits that can further aid the spread of COVID-19, adding that “we must imbibe new innovations for teaching and learning in our schools.”

