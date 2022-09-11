Ali Baba: A comedian with style

It is a fact that the story of comedy in Nigeria will not be complete without Ali Baba.

He is regarded as Nigeria’s king of comedy and it is also a fact that he is one of the few that has a good sense of style.

His personal style does not end in outward appearance alone. It extends to his love for different social items. He is a collector of many items.

In fashion, he has a very large wardrobe. His belts, jeans and t-shirt section can boost any luxury boutique. He is a collector of gadgets, especially cameras and books. If there is a latest camera trending online, Ali Baba will be amongst the first to know or own it.

He also collects classical movies and books. He is a lover of luxurious automobiles. He has over 10 customised exotic cars.

Even The name Ali Baba suits his personality well because you may bite your tongue while trying to pronounce his real name, Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere.

It is hard to see someone with this immense interest in many things. He is like a complete package in one person. He looks good in whatever he puts on.

He does all kinds of fashion, from native, to official suits, tuxedo and bow ties down to jeans, shorts and t-shirts. He loves all colours especially if it matches. Many look up to Ali Baba for different reasons- for fashion tips; advice on choice cars; or to become a better comedian. He is like a book that answers many questions.

