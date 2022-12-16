Ali Baba, AY, Tope Alabi, and others pay tribute at late Sammie Okposo’s night of tributes

Ali Baba, Segun Arinze, Chinedu Ikedieze, Tope Alabi were among the entertainers who attended a night of tributes for the late Sammie Okposo. The Praise Party and Tributes Night held on Tuesday, December 13, at La Madison Place in Oniru, Lagos State, was part of the gathering organised to say goodbye to the singer who passed away on November 25. The singer’s wife, Ozioma, broke down in tears when a video compilation showing the deceased’s beautiful and funny moments with his son, daughter, and her was played before the audience.

Top celebs including Ay Comedian, Ali Baba, Charles Inojie, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, and many others were also in attendance as they also gave their tributes. There were several minutes set aside for tributes from all across the world, especially from people who the artist had a big influence on. Singers like Tope Alabi and Timi Dakolo gave stirring performances that brought the audience to tears as they paid tribute to the late artist, who made a huge impact on the Nigerian gospel music scene. US-based producer, Kevin Bond, said virtually that it was through Sammie that he first came down to Nigeria. He also stated that he and his family are big fans of the late singer.

“My family here knows his music. Listen, we lost a great one,” he said. Byron Cage, a renown gospel artist in the US, also appreciated God for making his paths cross with the singer’s. He said: “We got a chance to travel through Africa and Europe, till we meet again, my brother. And thank God our paths crossed.” Other gospel artists in the US, like Jonathan Nelson and Phil Thompson, also blessed the memories they shared with the late singer. Leading Nigerian gospel artist Sinach, after reading a Bible verse to the audience, also gave her remarks about Okposo while urging the family to stay strong.

“I want to say that God is faithful, no matter what, Sammie was amazing for our family; we love you, Ozy,” Sinach said. Okposo was born on May 30, 1971. He was an international Nigerian gospel artist, music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. The praise party is an annual event the singer used to hold at the end of the year; the 2022 edition was held in both the UK and Lagos, Nigeria. This edition was held in his honour.

