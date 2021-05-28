Ali Baba, Gbenga Adeyinka, Obesere others storm Abeokuta for Dr. Smile Unusual 6

The ancient city of Abeokuta will witness the influx of stars this weekend as the Season 6 of Dr. Smile Unusual take place at the The Marquee, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta. According to the conveyer of the comedy show, tagged ‘Why Not Smile’, Olamilekan Abegunde, popularly known as Dr. Smile, top comedian like Ali Baba, Gbenga Adeyinka D 1st, Akpororo, Gordons, Seyi Law, M Murphy and others are expected to make people laugh on the day while Arapala exponent, Abass Akande Obesere and 9ice, will perform at the event.

Dr. Smile, said despite all the challenges encountered, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19, he was able to put things together as he look forward to a successful event. “Our number one challenge has been money but all I can say is that nothing good comes easy,” he said.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedications to achieve great things, it hasn’t been easy but coming out with greater achievement is our goal. “The preparation has been going well but a bit challenging due to COVID-19 Pandemic and so it has restricted a lot of companies from supporting us but all thanks to God. “We all know the brand has always delivered the best of the best so expect something better than before as we promise to deliver the best. He said although it has not been easy, especially putting up the last five editions of the Dr. Smile Unusual, but God has been faithful to him.

He added: “No pain no gain but it has added to the brand positively especially financially and one of the things that have kept the brand going from day one is the fact that we just want to keep getting better and better and every edition has always challenged us to do more.”

Like this: Like Loading...