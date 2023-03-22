Metro & Crime

Ali Bello Vs. EFCC: Court adjourns hearing till May 22

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hearing in the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another over an alleged N3bn fraud has been adjourned till May 22, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

Prosecution opened their case (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and another) against the defendant by calling two witnesses – two compliance officers, Daniel Udoh and Bananda Edward, both of two new generation banks.

Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo (SAN) was lead Counsel for the EFCC in the case filed with suit no FCH/ABJ/CR/550/2022.

The first witness tendered in evidence the bank statements of “Kogi State Government” and a certificate of compliance, which were admitted in evidence.

The defence counsel, A.M. Aliyu (SAN) objected to the admissibility of the two documents, stating that he would address his objection in his final written address.

During cross-examination, Udoh admitted that the bank statement he presented did not belong to the Kogi State Government but to the Government House administration, adding that he does not know the defendants in the matter.

He said he was not a staff in the IT department of his bank and was not involved in the entrying of the information that had been printed out as bank statement.

The second witness, Bananda Edward, a compliance officer with another new generation bank, also tendered the statement of account of Kogi State Government House (Exhibit C) and the Certificate of Compliance (Exhibit D).

He gave an account of inflow and outflow from the said account from September 1, 2021 to April 2022.

The defence counsel objected to the evidence relating to Abdulsalam Hudu, Government House cashier, on the ground that he was not a defendant in the matter. He challenged it on the basis of relevance to the instant action and said his objection would be raised in his final written address.

Justice J.K. Omotosho, of the Federal High Court, Abuja,
adjourned the case to May 22, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: PDP will retain power in Benue – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retain power in next year’s general elections capturing all its elective positions. The governor maintained that the PDP had challenges in the state during the 2015 election when he defected to the APC, stressing that the […]
Metro & Crime

No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters – IYC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have vowed to proceed with its planned protest and shutdown of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the failure of the Federal Government to address issues of wrongful appointment of a sole administrator for the commission. The Ijaw Youths under […]
Metro & Crime

Chieftaincy tussle: Emir of Ilorin dragged to court

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The traditional ruler of Jebba community in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Abdulkadir Adebara, and the Serikin Hausawa of the town, Yusuf Gwadabe, have dragged the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari before a High Court sitting in Ilorin over the Emir’s planned turbaning of one Nasir Iliyasu as another Serikin […]

Leave a Reply