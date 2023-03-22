Ali Bello Vs. EFCC: Court adjourns hearing till May 22

Hearing in the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another over an alleged N3bn fraud has been adjourned till May 22, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

Prosecution opened their case (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and another) against the defendant by calling two witnesses – two compliance officers, Daniel Udoh and Bananda Edward, both of two new generation banks.

Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo (SAN) was lead Counsel for the EFCC in the case filed with suit no FCH/ABJ/CR/550/2022.

The first witness tendered in evidence the bank statements of “Kogi State Government” and a certificate of compliance, which were admitted in evidence.

The defence counsel, A.M. Aliyu (SAN) objected to the admissibility of the two documents, stating that he would address his objection in his final written address.

During cross-examination, Udoh admitted that the bank statement he presented did not belong to the Kogi State Government but to the Government House administration, adding that he does not know the defendants in the matter.

He said he was not a staff in the IT department of his bank and was not involved in the entrying of the information that had been printed out as bank statement.

The second witness, Bananda Edward, a compliance officer with another new generation bank, also tendered the statement of account of Kogi State Government House (Exhibit C) and the Certificate of Compliance (Exhibit D).

He gave an account of inflow and outflow from the said account from September 1, 2021 to April 2022.

The defence counsel objected to the evidence relating to Abdulsalam Hudu, Government House cashier, on the ground that he was not a defendant in the matter. He challenged it on the basis of relevance to the instant action and said his objection would be raised in his final written address.

Justice J.K. Omotosho, of the Federal High Court, Abuja,

adjourned the case to May 22, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

