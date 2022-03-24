Ali Jihami: I am fun loving, optimistic

The Marketing Manager of Ghana-based cosmetics company, Ghandour, Ali Jihami has explained that aside being diligent in his work, he can be fun loving, optimistic and a ‘people’s person’.

For someone, who is considered among the Africa most reputable professionals in marketing in the past two decades, Ali Jihami says his layed back personality, is also part of the reason he excelled in his profession.

He has been described as a man with many facets by those who know him, but Ali Jihami has a simple description of himself.

“Professionally, I am an expert in the traditional trade channel, designing and implementing RTM strategies for the cosmetic industry in the Sub-Saharan African region.”

The Lebanese considered himself a “people person.”

Of this, he explained further: “I am empathetic, optimistic yet humble, and down-to-earth. People say I am fun-loving and have a great sense of humour, but I must tell you that I also have a serious side where I am very diligent with my work. I am a health and fitness enthusiast, so I exercise regularly.”

Ali Jihami, who played a crucial role in the rise to prominence of Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd, has been the company’s sales and marketing manager for the past 20 years and was also involved in the expansion of the brand’s market across Sub-Sahara Africa, where its flagship fragrance is considered Scent of Africa.

Though he is quite social, Ali Jihami sees himself as a family man who, in his own words “enjoy my quiet time with the family.”

The intense, coordinated and strategic marketing campaigns he mounted for Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd resonated beyond the borders of Ghana into other African countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Niger, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Senegal, The Gambia, Mozambique, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau and DRC.

He also pulled off great marketing coups with the signing big-name celebrities as brand ambassadors, including the likes of Nollywood’s Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and John Dumelo of Ghallywood.

But Ali Jihami insisted there was no secret to his feats, but hard work and focus.

“I work hard. To give you an example, I am not a morning person but somehow I manage to be in my office at 8 am every day,” he avowed.

