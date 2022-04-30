Ali Nuhu emerges Mouka’s brand ambassador

Celebrated actor and director, Ali Nuhu, popularly called the King of Kannywood or Sarki – Ali, has recently joined the Mouka family as brand ambassador for Northern Nigeria. The market leader in Nigeria’s foam industry made this strategic move to further deepen the brand’s presence in the Northern region by leveraging the popularity of this sensational celebrity.

This move comes right after the company announced its change in ownership and its elevation to become a member of the Dolidol International Group based out of Morocco. In announcing this strategic ownership, Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, said that the company would be taking even bolder steps to ensure the brand maintains its growth trajectory.

Introducing him to the company’s operations, Fapohunda said the movie superstar resonates with one of the company’s core values, which is excellence. He also said: “The objective of this partnership with Ali Nuhu is to use his voice to educate our Northern consumers about the importance of quality sleep to their overall wellbeing and the role Mouka products play in this equation”. In his remark, Ali Nuhu said: “I am committed to doing my best to take the Mouka brand to greater heights in Northern Nigeria through various initiatives in line with its mission of adding comfort to the lives of Nigerians”.

