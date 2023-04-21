ALI NUHU: I’m careful with roles I play as most of my fans are Northerners

Ali Nuhu Mohammed is a Nigerian actor and director. He is undoubtedly the most popular Kannywood actor who also forays into Nollywood. Often tagged the ‘King of Kannywood’, Ali has been able to carve a niche for himself and has equally maintained a high profile, attracting notable brands as ambassador. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Ali spoke about how it all started, why he is passionate about advocacy, coming projects among others. Excerpts:

How did you find yourself in the acting profession?

Yes, I read Geography in my first degree and I also have Master’s Degree in same course; on how I got into this profession, it was by sheer coincidence. When I was at University of Jos, I saw an announcement on NTA Jos inviting young men and women for an auditioning, I went there and I was one of those successful. That’s how I started acting and the rest the say is history.

How did you come about the name, King of Kannywood?

Well, it’s not like I was nominated by an organisation in a contest to be King of Kannywood, the name was given to me by my fans who over the years believe that my star has continued to shine and also that I have been able to make remarkable impact in the lives of so many via my acting craft and not to forget positioning of the Hausa movies to the world.

You are a strong voice when it comes to entertainment in the North. How were you able to breakthrough?

It wasn’t easy initially because when I started out, most parents were not comfortable with seeing their children go into a profession like this. Some usually say it is a career for dropouts or people who have no future, but then I believed in the profession and I simply decided to stick to it. Secondly, I didn’t even check into film making, I decided to go into capacity building – that’s what became a launch for my career. For instance, I went to study Transmedia Story Telling in the University of Southern California. That period served as an eye opener for me, and I understood that upon coming back to my society, what I was supposed to do wasn’t just limited to shooting films that have a theme of love, marriages and so on. You need to be someone that is an advocate for the society, to educate them and sensitise them, and that is what actually encouraged me and pushed me into it.

You are quite huge on advocacy. What is the drive?

Like I said, my course on Transmedia Story Telling at the University of Southern California changed my mindset on film making completely. When I got back, I had to do a film on drug abuse, but I concentrated on the rehabilitation aspect of it, because I noticed that in Northern Nigeria, a lot of families have one or two people that are involved in the vice. I felt like it was time for us to contribute our own quota by educating people on this. Then I realised that most people do not even know that you can take someone for rehabilitation. That is why I had to do a film on that. After that, the next thing was the issue of insecurity. So, I did a film on violent extremism, on how youths are being radicalised and recruited into all these vices. That was an eye opener as well, and it gained a lot of views. It was sponsored by the USAID. They became very invested in the project and it was a huge success.

You started out with some colleagues who might not be visible in the industry at the moment; so what will you say has kept you going over the years?

Consistency. In this profession, if you have the passion, you will go places. If you have the passion, you just have to do your things right. For most people when they come into the profession, they just feel the only important thing is gaining popularity and all the luxury in the world. But that shouldn’t be your drive. Your drive should be picking the very big scripts, irrespective of whether the role you are playing will fetch you money or not. There are productions you do not because of financial gains, but because of the level to which it will push your career. You have some outstanding film makers that make very good films. Sometimes you come across very good story lines written by good scriptwriters. You try as much as you can to ensure that you have a very good relationship with your colleagues and the media.

For you, are these key principles? Because I am not sure it works like that for everybody in the movie industry?

For me these are the key principles because for some in the movie industry, it is all about pursuing glamour, and just being out there and getting themselves involved in scandals in order to be in the headlines. I just feel these things are negative and whatever is negative doesn’t last.

Your brand is visible in both the Kannywood and Nollywood; how then do you balance both knowing that Kannywood has its own peculiarities?

One thing is that for every person I am working with I have my prospects and I have the kinds of roles I can do and I communicate my inability to play certain roles directly. This is because a large chunk of my followers is from Northern Nigeria and are predominantly Muslims, so I need to be careful with what I do. For every production I get involved in, we try to do something that will appeal to the audience. So if it becomes negative it is definitely going to harm your career. So I am very careful as to what roles I choose irrespective of the amount involved; I won’t want to soil my brand.

Are you working on any new projects at the moment?

There are projects I am working on right now. Presently I am working on my own production. It is a series titled – Alhaja. And there is another which is a future project I will embark on, It’s on gender-based violence.

Could you describe yourself in three words?

Perfect Gentleman! What is your advice to those young lads who look up to you and want to pursue their acting dream? It’s a good thing to aspire to be great. But my watchword always is you need to have the passion for the profession. You need to be humble and dedicated.