Ali Nuhu: Most Northern Families Are Dealing With Drug Abuse

Nollywood actor and movie director, Ali Nuhu has revealed why his movies are mostly centered around advocacy, especially in his recent drug-related films.

Nuhu, who is known for sterling movies in Hausa and English languages made this disclosure while speaking in an interview with the Guardian.

The self-acclaimed king of Kannywood said for one to be successful in the Nollywood industry, it requires a lot of passion, dedication, and the ability to do things right irrespective of the financial gain.

He said: “It wasn’t easy initially because when I started, most parents were not comfortable seeing their wards go into a profession like this. Some usually say it is a career for dropouts or people who have no future, but then I believed in the profession and I simply decided to stick to it.

Secondly, I didn’t even check into filmmaking, I decided to go into capacity building, and that’s what became a launch for my career.

“For instance, I went to study Transmedia Storytelling at the University of Southern California. That period served as an eye-opener for me, and I understood that upon coming back to my society. What I was supposed to do wasn’t just limited to shooting films that have a theme of love, marriage, and so on.

“You need to be someone that is an advocate for the society, to educate and sensitise them. That is what actually encouraged me and pushed me into it.”

He also said, this reasons are what has kept him going over the years.

He explained further, “Consistency in this profession, if you have the passion, you will go places. If you have the passion, you just have to do your things right.

“For most people when they come into the profession, they just feel the only important thing is gaining popularity and all the luxury in the world. But that shouldn’t be your drive.

“Your drive should be picking the very big scripts, irrespective of whether the role you are playing will fetch money or not. There are productions you do not because of financial gains but because of the level to which it will push your career.

“You have some outstanding filmmakers that make very good films. Sometimes you come across very good storylines written by good scriptwriters. You try as much as you can to ensure that you have a very good relationship with your colleagues and the media”.

