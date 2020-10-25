Alibaba living up to expectations

Delta State-born entertainer, who is widely adjudged as the king of comedy in the country, Alibaba, seems to clearly understand that his responsibility as a leader is beyond his primary constituency but the society at large.

The talented pace setter equally understands the power of the influence he wields in the society, unlike others who throw caution to the wind in conducting themselves, Ali thinks through before embarking on an action and this often grants him the best.

He is so respected that his views and voice now count in the society.

In the last couple of days that there have been protests across the country, some celebrities saw it as an advantage to be more popular while others saw it as a way of reviving their careers by joining the train.

Of course, Ali is not opposed to seeking redress through best practices but he frowns at acts of irresponsibility which many are guilty of as it concerns spreading of fake news.

As fake news is identified as bane in the society, Ali has taken it upon himself to do his best to ensure the orientation of many is changed, especially as it concerns the crisis in the land.

Of course, many are calling him names for choosing the right path but majority who understand the essence of what Ali is up to have not ceased to shower him with accolades

