Arts & Entertainments

Alibaba thrills, cooks for fan on Urban Kitchen Show

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Ace comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, thrilled televisions and particularly one of his fans as he is set to appear on year’s Christmas edition of Urban kitchen show, regarded a rebirth of culinary shows in Nigeria by pundits.

 

As Urban Kitchen teams up with Power Oil on its fourth season, Alibaba the king of Comedy will be on this year’s Christmas edition not as a tater but as a cook. Starting from Christmas day, Alibaba will be on NTA Ibadan, ITV Benin, ITV Abuja, TVC Lagos, NTA Kano, ABS Awka, Kwara TV, RSTV Port Harcourt and four other stations across Nigeria to put his negotiation and cooking skills to test as he will be put under financial pressure to make a meal for an unsuspecting fan on a budget.

 

According Sate Television, the owners of Urban Kitchen show, anyone who cooks on the show would first have to negotiate his or her budget with the Hostess Chinonso Arubayi, then head to a local market to purchase ingredients for the meal of the day. Alibaba is not left out in this as the King of comedy will be seen in person in a regular market to buy all it requires to make his meal a sumptuous one for his unsuspecting fan.

 

The show, which aims at teaching its viewers how affordable, good and healthy meals can come and at the same time infusing entertainment into this process to help penetrate the message(s), has arguably offered the rest of the world a fresh perspective to how they see Africa at large and Nigeria in particular through food and quality contents.

 

The birth of Urban Kitchen Show has given Chefs, Cooks, Foodies and other stakeholders a global platform to showcase their cooking skills get as it airs in UK, USA and 12 stations across Nigeria.

 

 

The production standard of the show has earned the it a space on platforms like Amazon Prime, Inflight, Vrye Network, SkyUK e.t.c The show has been graced by celebrities like Ramsey Noah, Basket Mouth, Jude Chukwuka, Kcee, Yvonne Jegede, Meg Otawan, Praiz, Frank Donga, Eva, Vector 9ice, Daddy Showkey, Pasuma, Joseph Benjamin, Adewale Ayuba, the list goes on and on. As one of the aims on the show is to give exposure to cooks and chefs, chefs and cooks have emerged from Jigawa State, Port Harcourt, Oshogbo, South Africa, Ghana, Abuja and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s alleged ‘side chic’ shades his girlfriend

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The drama between Burna Boy and his alleged side chic Jo Pearls appears to be far from over as she has called out the singer’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don. The UK based model took to her Instagram Stories where she alleged that Stefflon Don called her a ‘Nollywood actress’ whilst begging for answers and pieces of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Doe”, said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Arlington standstill for Mistura Asunramu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

United States-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu (aka Fali Olomi), recorded another landslide in Texas as her annual Old School Night which coincided with America Thanksgiving Day is the talk of the town. The event, which was put together by 11th Media Global Concept showcased Yoruba culture at its best, and the FABS resources centre which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: