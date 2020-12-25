Alibaba thrills, cooks for fan on Urban Kitchen Show

Ace comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, thrilled televisions and particularly one of his fans as he is set to appear on year’s Christmas edition of Urban kitchen show, regarded a rebirth of culinary shows in Nigeria by pundits.

As Urban Kitchen teams up with Power Oil on its fourth season, Alibaba the king of Comedy will be on this year’s Christmas edition not as a tater but as a cook. Starting from Christmas day, Alibaba will be on NTA Ibadan, ITV Benin, ITV Abuja, TVC Lagos, NTA Kano, ABS Awka, Kwara TV, RSTV Port Harcourt and four other stations across Nigeria to put his negotiation and cooking skills to test as he will be put under financial pressure to make a meal for an unsuspecting fan on a budget.

According Sate Television, the owners of Urban Kitchen show, anyone who cooks on the show would first have to negotiate his or her budget with the Hostess Chinonso Arubayi, then head to a local market to purchase ingredients for the meal of the day. Alibaba is not left out in this as the King of comedy will be seen in person in a regular market to buy all it requires to make his meal a sumptuous one for his unsuspecting fan.

The show, which aims at teaching its viewers how affordable, good and healthy meals can come and at the same time infusing entertainment into this process to help penetrate the message(s), has arguably offered the rest of the world a fresh perspective to how they see Africa at large and Nigeria in particular through food and quality contents.

The birth of Urban Kitchen Show has given Chefs, Cooks, Foodies and other stakeholders a global platform to showcase their cooking skills get as it airs in UK, USA and 12 stations across Nigeria.

The production standard of the show has earned the it a space on platforms like Amazon Prime, Inflight, Vrye Network, SkyUK e.t.c The show has been graced by celebrities like Ramsey Noah, Basket Mouth, Jude Chukwuka, Kcee, Yvonne Jegede, Meg Otawan, Praiz, Frank Donga, Eva, Vector 9ice, Daddy Showkey, Pasuma, Joseph Benjamin, Adewale Ayuba, the list goes on and on. As one of the aims on the show is to give exposure to cooks and chefs, chefs and cooks have emerged from Jigawa State, Port Harcourt, Oshogbo, South Africa, Ghana, Abuja and others.

