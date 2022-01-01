Alibaba’s January 1 Concert celebrates health workers

The Alibaba January 1 Concert, a show orchestrated by the legendary comedian, Alibaba, is holding today for the seventh year running at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed the Gratitude Edition, the concert is dedicated to doctors and other healthcare workers who were in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in honour of thousands of people who lost their lives. This is especially significant, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The January 1 Concert is known to be the unoffi- c i a l kick-off of each year as it is h e l d on New Year’s day and it is featuring performances by an array of A-list Nigerian stars. The annual SPONTANEITY competition, which presents car gifts to six most spontaneous comedians, will feature 12 comedians who have qualified through a keenly contested audition. More excitingly, comedians who will perform at the event will be wearing medical scrubs. According to Alibaba, who also survived COVID- 19 in 2021: “The COVID pandemic is not just a vague phenomenon; real lives have been impacted since it broke out in 2020. Lives have been lost and families have been changed forever. We want to pay tribute as well as appreciate the frontline workers that have toiled endlessly to curtail the spread and help nurse other victims back to health.” He also added that strict COVID-19 protocols would be observed at the event. “At this period, it is of utmost importance that all stipulated protocols are followed to the letter. The human race has a huge chance in eradicating this scourge but we can only do so if vaccinations are received, social distance maintained and masks are worn during indoor occasions,’’ he said. Adding that: ‘‘The January 1 Concert is committed to making this happen even as we produce an exciting and memorable show for our guests.” The awards segment of the show, which in previous editions recognised pioneer Nigerians who achieved significant landmarks in their fields, will this time present certificates of appreciation to deserving institutions and individuals who devoted their lives to the management of the pandemic.
